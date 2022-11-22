Billy Nomates Shares Video For New Single “Spite”
Cacti Due Out January 13, 2023 via Invada
Nov 22, 2022
Photography by nwspk
Billy Nomates (aka Bristol-based artist Tor Maries) has shared a video for her new single, “Spite.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Cacti, which will be out on January 13, 2023 via Invada. View the NWSPK-directed video below.
