Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022  
Billy Nomates Shares Video For New Single “Spite”

Cacti Due Out January 13, 2023 via Invada

Nov 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by nwspk
Billy Nomates (aka Bristol-based artist Tor Maries) has shared a video for her new single, “Spite.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Cacti, which will be out on January 13, 2023 via Invada. View the NWSPK-directed video below.

