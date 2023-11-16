News

Birthmark (aka Nate Kinsella) Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rodney” Birth of Omni Due Out January 19, 2024 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Birthmark is the solo project of Nate Kinsella of Joan of Arc, American Football, Make Believe, and LIES and today Kinsella has announced a new album under that name, Birth of Omni, and shared its first single, “Rodney,” via a music video. Birth of Omni will be released on January 19, 2024 via Polyvinyl. Check out “Rodney” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Kinsella had this to say about “Rodney” in a press release: “I developed a pretty-deep crush on a male co-worker, which was a new thing for me. And this fun little song popped into my head. I’ve always felt straight-leaning but I’ve also noticed that the context and people matter a lot in how I feel, so I’ve come to accept my sexuality as dynamic in nature.”

Kinsella co-directed the “Rodney” video with Ben Wietmarschen.

This is the fifth Birthmark album, but the first one in over eight years, since 2015’s How You Look When You’re Falling Down.

Birth of Omni Tracklist:

01 “Snowflake In My Palm (Not For Long)”

02 “Butterfly”

03 “Birthday (Product Of Our Lust)”

04 “Rodney”

05 “Baby Wocha Come On Home”

06 “Boyfriend”

07 “Green Skies”

08 “Red Meadow”

09 “I’m Awake”

10 “Pretty Flowers”

