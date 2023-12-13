News

All





Birthmark (aka Nate Kinsella) Shares Video for New Song “Red Meadow” Birth of Omni Due Out January 19, 2024 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Tom Medvedich



Birthmark—the solo project of Nate Kinsella of Joan of Arc, American Football, Make Believe, and LIES—is releasing a new album, Birth of Omni, on January 19, 2024 via Polyvinyl. Now he has shared its second single, “Red Meadow,” via a self-directed music video. Watch it below.

Kinsella had this to say about the song in a press release: “When my wife and I were overwhelmed with tending to our new child our romantic relationship dwindled to the point where it felt like the pilot light had gone out. This wasn’t a huge surprise given the circumstances, but the gap between us began to manifest in ways I hadn’t foreseen. This song is about lamenting that loss and feeling conflicted by what our new lives as parents had brought us and the need to rebalance the emotional ecosystem of our lives.”

Previously Kinsella shared the album’s first single, “Rodney,” via a music video.

This is the fifth Birthmark album, but the first one in over eight years, since 2015’s How You Look When You’re Falling Down.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.