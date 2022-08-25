News

Björk Announces New Podcast, Shares Official Trailer Björk: Sonic Symbolism Will Premiere September 1 via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse

Photography by Vidar Logi



Björk has announced the release of a podcast, entitled Björk: Sonic Symbolism and released via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse. Each episode of the podcast will feature Björk going in-depth on one of the albums from her discography in chronological order. Its first three episodes, where she will discuss 1993’s Debut, 1995’s Post, and 1997’s Homogenic, will be released on September 1, with subsequent episodes being released every week through October 13. Each episode will run roughly 40-50 minutes. Check out a trailer for the podcast here.

In the trailer, Björk states: “Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly three years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases. When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts. That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. I try to express it with the color palette, the textures of the textiles, with what I am holding, the posture I am in, and the angle of it shows its relationship to the world. Also, the emotion of the mouth tries to share the overall mood of the album. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism?”

“What an unbelievable honor and privilege to work with Björk to tell these stories, her stories,” states Ian Wheeler, Founder of Talkhouse Creative Studio. “We’re so grateful to Björk for letting us in, and to Oddný Eir, Ásmundur Jónsson, Christian Koons, Anna Gyða and Derek Birkett—as well as our partners at Mailchimp—for their invaluable roles in bringing this to life.”

“Björk is a continual source of inspiration, and we’re delighted to help bring her vision for this project to life,” adds Sarita Alami, Director of Programming at Mailchimp Studios. “We hope that the dreamers, creatives, and entrepreneurs who listen find the spark they need to unlock their next big idea.”

Last week, Björk announced the release of a new studio album, Fossora.

