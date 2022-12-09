 Björk Shares Sideproject Remix of “Atopos” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

Björk Shares Sideproject Remix of “Atopos”

Fossora Out Now via One Little Independent

Dec 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Björk has shared a remix of “Atopos” from her new album, Fossora, done by electronic group Sideproject. Listen below.

Fossora was released in September via One Little Independent.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent