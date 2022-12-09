Björk Shares Sideproject Remix of “Atopos”
Fossora Out Now via One Little Independent
Björk has shared a remix of “Atopos” from her new album, Fossora, done by electronic group Sideproject. Listen below.
Fossora was released in September via One Little Independent.
