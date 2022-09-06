Björk Shares Weird and Wonderful Video for New Song “Atopos”
Fossora Due Out September 30
Björk is releasing a new album, Fossora, on September 30. Now she has shared the album’s first single, “Atopos,” via a weird and wonderful video for the new song. Viðar Logi directed the video, which features the Icelandic singer in two different ellaborate outfits as she performs with a bass clarinet sextet and a DJ. Watch it below.
In a tweet yesterday, Björk wrote that the song “is a good intro .... kinda like Fossora’s passport. Sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world we have 6 bass clarinets, punchy sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground.”
Previously Björk shared the album’s cover art and tracklist.
In a previous Instagram statement alongside the album’s announcement, Björk wrote:
“each album always starts with a feeling
that I try to shape into sound
this time around
the feeling was landing
( after my last album Utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )
on the earth and digging my feet into the ground”
Björk also recently announced the release of a new podcast, entitled Björk: Sonic Symbolism, which will premiere on September 30 via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Lee Paradise Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Single “Cement” (feat. Scott Hardware) (News) — Lee Paradise
- Aoife Nessa Frances Shares Video For New Single “This Still Life” (News) — Aoife Nessa Frances
- The WAEVE (Rose Elinor Dougall + Graham Coxon) Announce Album, Share New Song “Can I Call You” (News) — The WAEVE, Rose Elinor Dougall, Graham Coxon, Blur
- girlpuppy Shares Video For New Single “Destroyer” (News) — girlpuppy
- The Big Moon Share Video For New Single “Trouble” (News) — The Big Moon
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.