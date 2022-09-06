News

Björk Shares Weird and Wonderful Video for New Song “Atopos” Fossora Due Out September 30





Björk is releasing a new album, Fossora, on September 30. Now she has shared the album’s first single, “Atopos,” via a weird and wonderful video for the new song. Viðar Logi directed the video, which features the Icelandic singer in two different ellaborate outfits as she performs with a bass clarinet sextet and a DJ. Watch it below.

In a tweet yesterday, Björk wrote that the song “is a good intro .... kinda like Fossora’s passport. Sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world we have 6 bass clarinets, punchy sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground.”

Previously Björk shared the album’s cover art and tracklist.

In a previous Instagram statement alongside the album’s announcement, Björk wrote:

“each album always starts with a feeling

that I try to shape into sound

this time around

the feeling was landing

( after my last album Utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )

on the earth and digging my feet into the ground”

Björk also recently announced the release of a new podcast, entitled Björk: Sonic Symbolism, which will premiere on September 30 via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse.

