Björk Shares Majestic Video for New Song “Ovule
Fossora Due Out September 30 via One Little Independent
Björk is releasing a new album, Fossora, on September 30 via One Little Independent. Now she has shared the album’s second single, “Ovule,” via a majestic video for the new song. Nick Knight directed the video. Watch it below.
Björk had this to say about the song in a statement on Instagram:
“ovule for me is my definition of love
it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world
and i imagine 2 spheres or satellites following us around
one above us that represents ideal love
one below us representing the shadows of love
and we ourselves walk around in the third sphere of real love ,
where the everyday monday-morning meet-in-the-kitchen-love lives in”
Previously Björk shared the album’s cover art and tracklist. Then she shared the album’s first single, “Atopos,” via a weird and wonderful video for the new song. “Atopos” was one of our Songs of the Week.
In a previous Instagram statement alongside the album’s announcement, Björk wrote:
“each album always starts with a feeling
that I try to shape into sound
this time around
the feeling was landing
( after my last album Utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )
on the earth and digging my feet into the ground”
Björk also recently announced the release of a new podcast, entitled Björk: Sonic Symbolism, which will premiere on September 30 via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse.
