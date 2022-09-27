Björk Shares New Song “Fossora” (Feat. Kasimyn)

News

Björk is releasing a new album, Fossora, this Friday via One Little Independent. Now she has shared the album’s fourth single, title track “Fossora.” The propulsive track features Kasimyn. Listen below.

Previously Björk shared the album’s cover art and tracklist. Then she shared the album’s first single, “Atopos,” via a weird and wonderful video for the new song. “Atopos” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Ovule,” via a majestic video. Then Björk shared the album’s third single, “Ancestress,” a moving song about her late mother. It was shared via a video for the new song, which made our Songs of the Week list.

In a previous Instagram statement alongside the album’s announcement, Björk wrote:

“each album always starts with a feeling

that I try to shape into sound

this time around

the feeling was landing

( after my last album Utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )

on the earth and digging my feet into the ground”

Björk also recently announced the release of a new podcast, entitled Björk: Sonic Symbolism, which will premiere on September 30 via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse.

