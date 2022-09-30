News

All





Björk – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Fossora Out Now via One Little Independent





Björk has released a new album, Fossora, today via One Little Independent. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing here and also read our review of it. Stream the album below. Today we posted Austin Saalman’s review of Fossora and you can read that here.

Previously Björk shared the album’s cover art and tracklist. Then she shared the album’s first single, “Atopos,” via a weird and wonderful video for the new song. “Atopos” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Ovule,” via a majestic video. Then Björk shared the album’s third single, “Ancestress,” a moving song about her late mother. It was shared via a video for the new song, which made our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s fourth single, title track “Fossora,” which features Kasimyn.

In a previous Instagram statement alongside the album’s announcement, Björk wrote:

“each album always starts with a feeling

that I try to shape into sound

this time around

the feeling was landing

( after my last album Utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )

on the earth and digging my feet into the ground”

Björk also recently announced the release of a new podcast, entitled Björk: Sonic Symbolism, which is out now via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.