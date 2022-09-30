 Björk – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 30th, 2022  
Björk – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Fossora Out Now via One Little Independent

Sep 30, 2022 By Mark Redfern
Björk has released a new album, Fossora, today via One Little Independent. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing here and also read our review of it. Stream the album below. Today we posted Austin Saalman’s review of Fossora and you can read that here.

Previously Björk shared the album’s cover art and tracklist. Then she shared the album’s first single, “Atopos,” via a weird and wonderful video for the new song. “Atopos” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Ovule,” via a majestic video. Then Björk shared the album’s third single, “Ancestress,” a moving song about her late mother. It was shared via a video for the new song, which made our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s fourth single, title track “Fossora,” which features Kasimyn.

In a previous Instagram statement alongside the album’s announcement, Björk wrote:

“each album always starts with a feeling
that I try to shape into sound
this time around
the feeling was landing
( after my last album Utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )
on the earth and digging my feet into the ground”

Björk also recently announced the release of a new podcast, entitled Björk: Sonic Symbolism, which is out now via Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse.

