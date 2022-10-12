 Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares New Song “Don’t Give Up” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares New Song “Don’t Give Up”

Out Now via Saddle Creek

Oct 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nate Lemuel
Bookmark and Share


Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul) has shared a new song, “Don’t Give Up.” It is Paul’s first release of new music since 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends, and it is out now via Saddle Creek. Listen below.

In a press release, Paul states: “Spending time with the land and on the water are ways that strengthen my connection to my ancestors and to my culture. It helps heal my spirit and is the form of self-care that helps me the most. The lyrics ‘I don’t give up’ mean staying alive. I wrote this song for me but also for my community and anyone who deals with challenging mental health issues to remind us just how much of a role our connection to the environment plays within our healing process. At the end of the song when I sing ‘the land, the water, the sky,’ I wanted to sing it like my late grandfather Alexander Paul Sr. sang in our family’s big drum group—from the heart.”

Read our interview with Black Belt Eagle Scout on her debut album, Mother of My Children, along with our 2018 politically themed interview with her.

Black Belt Eagle Scout was featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, which came out earlier this year via American Laundromat.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent