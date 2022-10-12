News

All





Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares New Song “Don’t Give Up” Out Now via Saddle Creek

Photography by Nate Lemuel



Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul) has shared a new song, “Don’t Give Up.” It is Paul’s first release of new music since 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends, and it is out now via Saddle Creek. Listen below.

In a press release, Paul states: “Spending time with the land and on the water are ways that strengthen my connection to my ancestors and to my culture. It helps heal my spirit and is the form of self-care that helps me the most. The lyrics ‘I don’t give up’ mean staying alive. I wrote this song for me but also for my community and anyone who deals with challenging mental health issues to remind us just how much of a role our connection to the environment plays within our healing process. At the end of the song when I sing ‘the land, the water, the sky,’ I wanted to sing it like my late grandfather Alexander Paul Sr. sang in our family’s big drum group—from the heart.”

Read our interview with Black Belt Eagle Scout on her debut album, Mother of My Children, along with our 2018 politically themed interview with her.

Black Belt Eagle Scout was featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, which came out earlier this year via American Laundromat.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.