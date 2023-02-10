News

All





Black Belt Eagle Scout – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It The Land, The Water, The Sky Out Now via Saddle Creek

Photography by Nate Lemuel of Darlisted Photography



Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Swinomish Indian Tribal Community-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Katherine Paul) has releaseda new album, The Land, The Water, The Sky, today via Saddle Creek. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. You can also read our rave 9/10 review of the album, which we posted today. Stream the album below and read the review here. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In October Black Belt Eagle Scout shared the album’s closing track, “Don’t Give Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in November, Black Belt Eagle Scout shared its second single, opening track “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” via a music video for the song (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared the album’s third single, “Nobody,” via a music video. “Nobody” was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s fourth single, “Spaces,” was shared in early February and featured backing vocals from her parents. “Spaces” was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The Land, The Water, The Sky is the follow-up to 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends, also released via Saddle Creek.

In 2020, Paul returned to her ancestral lands from Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I created The Land, The Water, The Sky to record and reflect upon my journey back to my homelands and the challenges and the happiness it brought,” she said in a previous press release.

Read our interview with Black Belt Eagle Scout on her debut album, Mother of My Children, along with our 2018 politically themed interview with her.

Black Belt Eagle Scout was featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, which came out in 2022 via American Laundromat.

<a href="https://blackbelteaglescout.bandcamp.com/album/the-land-the-water-the-sky">The Land, The Water, The Sky by Black Belt Eagle Scout</a>

Black Belt Eagle Scout Tour Dates:



Fri. Feb. 10 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Wed. Feb. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Sat. Feb. 25 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Mon. Feb. 27 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up

Tue. Feb. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Witloof Bar

Wed. March 1 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Thu. March 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Sat. March 4 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. March 5 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Mar 31 - Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater

Sat. Apr. 1 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

Sun. Apr. 2 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux*

Mon. Apr. 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters*

Tue. Apr. 4 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

Thu. Apr. 6 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

Fri. Apr. 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center*

Sat. Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean*

April 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern*

Wed. Apr. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.*

Fri. Apr. 14 - Cambridge, MA @ Elk’s Club*

Sat. Apr. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right*

Mon. Apr. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

Tue. Apr. 18 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

Wed. Apr. 19 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

Thu. Apr. 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor*

Fri. Apr. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club*

Sat. Apr. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

Mon. Apr. 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

Tue. Apr. 25 - Austin, TX @ The Parish*

Thu. Apr. 27 - Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

Fri. Apr. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister*

Mon. May 1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground at The Nile Theater

Tue. May 2 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah*

Thu. May 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

Fri. May 5 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s*

Sat. May 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

Mon. May 8 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA*



*with support from Claire Glass and Adobo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.