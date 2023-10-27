News

Black Honey Share new single & video “Lemonade” Announce ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’ live dates for 2024

Photography by Harriet Brown



Izzy Bee Phillips, Chris Ostler, Tommy Taylor, and Alex Woodward, collectively known as Black Honey, have released a brand new single, “Lemonade,” along with news of their 2024 European headline tour dates, as well as support slots with Greta Van Fleet.

“Lemonade” is one of their rawest tracks to date, propelled by attitude and swagger. It is based on the acceptance that sometimes life sucks, and when life gives you lemons, you can’t always make lemonade.

As frontwoman Izzy Bee Philips explains, “I think we all got sold this ‘dream big’ concept. I’m having an existential realization that we are just playing a game that’s designed to make rich people richer. I’m not sure what skills I learned in school other than capitalistic ones. They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade… well, sometimes that’s just not feasible. How about don’t make lemonade? How about the measure is to just exist and try to enjoy it, not take your bad situations and turn them into commercial gain?”

The single is accompanied by another dynamic music video directed by Izzy alongside Craig Hemming, which follows a cast of anti-heroes. Izzy elaborates, “The video is a 12-character portrait series about different types of disappointment. We named each one and wrote a story for them. I wanted the ones we would consider successful in society to still be seen as failures.”

2024 kicks off in full force with their ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’ live dates, starting with a show at Concorde 2 in the band’s heartland, Brighton, on January 31st, followed by Bristol, Leeds, and finally London’s Kentish Town Forum on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Support comes from Picture Parlour and Kynsy.



2024 UK Tour:

31st Jan - Brighton Concorde 2

8th Feb - Bristol, Trinity

9th Feb - Leeds, Becketts SU

14th Feb - London, Kentish Town Forum

Supports: Picture Parlour + Kynsy

European Headline Tour:

19th Nov - Paris, La Badaboum

20th Nov - Nijmegen, Merleyn

21st Nov - Rotown, Rotterdam

23rd Nov - Molotov, Hamburg

24th Nov - Cologne, MTC

29th Nov - Zurich, Exil

1st Dec - Milan, Arci Bellezza

Greta Van Fleet Support Shows:

26th Nov - Copenhagen, Forum Blackbox

28th Nov - Munich, Zenith

30th Nov - Bologna, Unipol Arena

3rd Dec - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

4th Dec - Madrid, Wizink Center

6th Dec - Lisbon, Campo Pequen