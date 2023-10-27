Black Honey Share new single & video “Lemonade”
Announce ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’ live dates for 2024
Oct 25, 2023
Photography by Harriet Brown
Izzy Bee Phillips, Chris Ostler, Tommy Taylor, and Alex Woodward, collectively known as Black Honey, have released a brand new single, “Lemonade,” along with news of their 2024 European headline tour dates, as well as support slots with Greta Van Fleet.
“Lemonade” is one of their rawest tracks to date, propelled by attitude and swagger. It is based on the acceptance that sometimes life sucks, and when life gives you lemons, you can’t always make lemonade.
As frontwoman Izzy Bee Philips explains, “I think we all got sold this ‘dream big’ concept. I’m having an existential realization that we are just playing a game that’s designed to make rich people richer. I’m not sure what skills I learned in school other than capitalistic ones. They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade… well, sometimes that’s just not feasible. How about don’t make lemonade? How about the measure is to just exist and try to enjoy it, not take your bad situations and turn them into commercial gain?”
The single is accompanied by another dynamic music video directed by Izzy alongside Craig Hemming, which follows a cast of anti-heroes. Izzy elaborates, “The video is a 12-character portrait series about different types of disappointment. We named each one and wrote a story for them. I wanted the ones we would consider successful in society to still be seen as failures.”
2024 kicks off in full force with their ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’ live dates, starting with a show at Concorde 2 in the band’s heartland, Brighton, on January 31st, followed by Bristol, Leeds, and finally London’s Kentish Town Forum on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Support comes from Picture Parlour and Kynsy.
2024 UK Tour:
31st Jan - Brighton Concorde 2
8th Feb - Bristol, Trinity
9th Feb - Leeds, Becketts SU
14th Feb - London, Kentish Town Forum
Supports: Picture Parlour + Kynsy
European Headline Tour:
19th Nov - Paris, La Badaboum
20th Nov - Nijmegen, Merleyn
21st Nov - Rotown, Rotterdam
23rd Nov - Molotov, Hamburg
24th Nov - Cologne, MTC
29th Nov - Zurich, Exil
1st Dec - Milan, Arci Bellezza
Greta Van Fleet Support Shows:
26th Nov - Copenhagen, Forum Blackbox
28th Nov - Munich, Zenith
30th Nov - Bologna, Unipol Arena
3rd Dec - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
4th Dec - Madrid, Wizink Center
6th Dec - Lisbon, Campo Pequen
