 Black Lips Share Video For New Single “Lost Angel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 6th, 2022  
Subscribe

Black Lips Share Video For New Single “Lost Angel”

Apocalypse Love Due Out October 14

Oct 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexandra Cabral
Bookmark and Share


Black Lips have shared a video for their new single “Lost Angel.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album, Apocalypse Love, which will be out on October 14. View the Alexandra Cabral-directed video below.

The band’s previous album, Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, was released in 2020 via Fire/Vice.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent