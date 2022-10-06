Black Lips Share Video For New Single “Lost Angel”
Apocalypse Love Due Out October 14
Oct 04, 2022
Photography by Alexandra Cabral
Black Lips have shared a video for their new single “Lost Angel.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album, Apocalypse Love, which will be out on October 14. View the Alexandra Cabral-directed video below.
The band’s previous album, Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, was released in 2020 via Fire/Vice.
