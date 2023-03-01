black midi Announce New Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Hellfire Out Now via Rough Trade
Mar 01, 2023
Photography by Atiba Jefferson
British experimental trio black midi have announced some new U.S. tour dates. They go down this summer. Check them out below. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
The band’s most recent album, Hellfire, came out last year via Rough Trade.
It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.
Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the album track “Welcome to Hell.” They later shared the album track “Eat Men Eat.” Then the album’s third single was “Sugar/Tzu,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
black midi U.S. Tour Dates:
Thu. June 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. June 11 - Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
Tue. June 13 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
Wed. June 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Fri. June 16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
Sat. June 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
Fri. June 23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps
Sat. June 24 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Wed. June 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Fri. June 30 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
Sat. July 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. July 2 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
Fri. July 7 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Sat. July 8 - Boston, MA @ Royale
