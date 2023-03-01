News

All





black midi Announce New Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates Hellfire Out Now via Rough Trade

Photography by Atiba Jefferson



British experimental trio black midi have announced some new U.S. tour dates. They go down this summer. Check them out below. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The band’s most recent album, Hellfire, came out last year via Rough Trade.

It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the album track “Welcome to Hell.” They later shared the album track “Eat Men Eat.” Then the album’s third single was “Sugar/Tzu,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

black midi U.S. Tour Dates:

Thu. June 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. June 11 - Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

Tue. June 13 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

Wed. June 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. June 16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Sat. June 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Fri. June 23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

Sat. June 24 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Wed. June 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Fri. June 30 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

Sat. July 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. July 2 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Fri. July 7 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Sat. July 8 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.