Bleach Lab share new single and video ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ debut album Lost In A Rush of Emptiness out Sept 22nd

Photography by Chaa Ustaoglu



UK-based band Bleach Lab release another evocative, glittering single in the shape of ‘Nothing Left To Lose,’ which also arrives with a cinematic and atmospheric Edward Heredia-directed video.

It’s taken from their forthcoming debut album, Lost In A Rush of Emptiness, set for release on September 22nd via Nettwerk. Produced by Boygenius, PJ Harvey, and The Big Moon collaborator Catherine Marks, the band recorded the album together live in the same room for the first time after their trio of acclaimed EPs were recorded during the isolation of lockdown. Bleach Lab is gearing up for a run of Autumn headline tour dates through Europe, Ireland, and the UK. Full dates are listed below.







On ‘Nothing Left To Lose,’ frontperson Jenna Kyle finds parallels in water to illustrate the uncharted depths of new romance: “Nothing Left To Lose is about the beginning of a relationship. Being afraid of what’s to come and questioning your path forward. Keeping your walls built up and ending up being stuck in the same place because of it. ‘When oceans collide, there’s a different blue on each side’ is one of my favorite lyrics of the album. I’d read a story that day about a place in the world where two bodies of water meet but don’t mix, and I loved that idea as a metaphor for colliding with someone else and not seeing eye to eye. Both strong forces in your own way but unable to blend together.”

Lost In A Rush of Emptiness Tracklist:

01. All Night

02. Indigo

03. Counting Empties

04. Saving All Your Kindness

05. Everything At Once

06. Nothing Left To Lose

07. Never Coming Back

08. Smile For Me

09. Leave The Light On

10. Life Gets Better

11. (coda)

Live

20th - 21st Oct | Rotterdam, NL | Left of the Dial festival

27 Oct | Amsterdam | London Calling Festival

28th Oct | Paris, FR | Supersonic - headline

3rd Nov | Belfast | Ulster Sports Club - headline

4th Nov | Dublin | The Grand Social - headline

6th Nov | Birmingham | Hare And Hounds - headline

7th Nov | Nottingham | Bodega Social Club - headline

8th Nov | Manchester | Canvas - headline

10th Nov | Glasgow | Stereo - headline

11th Nov | Liverpool | District - headline

12th Nov | Leeds | Brudenell Social Club - headline

14th Nov | Bristol | Thekla - headline

15th Nov | Brighton | Patterns - headline

