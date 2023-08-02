Bleach Lab share new single and video ‘Nothing Left To Lose’
debut album Lost In A Rush of Emptiness out Sept 22nd
Aug 02, 2023
Photography by Chaa Ustaoglu
UK-based band Bleach Lab release another evocative, glittering single in the shape of ‘Nothing Left To Lose,’ which also arrives with a cinematic and atmospheric Edward Heredia-directed video.
It’s taken from their forthcoming debut album, Lost In A Rush of Emptiness, set for release on September 22nd via Nettwerk. Produced by Boygenius, PJ Harvey, and The Big Moon collaborator Catherine Marks, the band recorded the album together live in the same room for the first time after their trio of acclaimed EPs were recorded during the isolation of lockdown. Bleach Lab is gearing up for a run of Autumn headline tour dates through Europe, Ireland, and the UK. Full dates are listed below.
On ‘Nothing Left To Lose,’ frontperson Jenna Kyle finds parallels in water to illustrate the uncharted depths of new romance: “Nothing Left To Lose is about the beginning of a relationship. Being afraid of what’s to come and questioning your path forward. Keeping your walls built up and ending up being stuck in the same place because of it. ‘When oceans collide, there’s a different blue on each side’ is one of my favorite lyrics of the album. I’d read a story that day about a place in the world where two bodies of water meet but don’t mix, and I loved that idea as a metaphor for colliding with someone else and not seeing eye to eye. Both strong forces in your own way but unable to blend together.”
Lost In A Rush of Emptiness Tracklist:
01. All Night
02. Indigo
03. Counting Empties
04. Saving All Your Kindness
05. Everything At Once
06. Nothing Left To Lose
07. Never Coming Back
08. Smile For Me
09. Leave The Light On
10. Life Gets Better
11. (coda)
Live
20th - 21st Oct | Rotterdam, NL | Left of the Dial festival
27 Oct | Amsterdam | London Calling Festival
28th Oct | Paris, FR | Supersonic - headline
3rd Nov | Belfast | Ulster Sports Club - headline
4th Nov | Dublin | The Grand Social - headline
6th Nov | Birmingham | Hare And Hounds - headline
7th Nov | Nottingham | Bodega Social Club - headline
8th Nov | Manchester | Canvas - headline
10th Nov | Glasgow | Stereo - headline
11th Nov | Liverpool | District - headline
12th Nov | Leeds | Brudenell Social Club - headline
14th Nov | Bristol | Thekla - headline
15th Nov | Brighton | Patterns - headline
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Teenage Halloween Share New Double A-Side Single “Supertrans / Takeaway” (News) — Teenage Halloween
- UK band SUDS release new single ‘Paint My Body’ (News) — SUDS
- Live at Bush Hall (Review) — Black Country, New Road
- Bear Stone Festival, DONJE PRIMIŠLJE, Croatia, July 7-8, 2023 (Review) — Monster Magnet, Orange Goblin, Church of the Cosmic Skull
- Bleach Lab share new single and video ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ (News) — Bleach Lab
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.