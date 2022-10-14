 Blink-182 Share New Single “Edging” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 14th, 2022  
Blink-182 Share New Single “Edging”

Out Now via Columbia

Oct 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jack Bridgland
Blink-182 have shared a new single “Edging.” It was produced by the band’s drummer, Travis Barker. Listen below.

In a press release, Barker states: “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.”

Earlier this week, Blink-182 announced that they have reunited with Tom DeLonge, and will be embarking on a global tour.

