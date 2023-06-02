Bloc Party Team Up with KennyHoopla on New Song “Keep it Rolling”
The Band’s First Collaborative Single
English rock band, Bloc Party, have shared a new song, “Keep it Rolling,” which is a collaboration with KennyHoopla. This is the band’s first collaborative single and it’s out now via Infectious/BMG. Bloc Party are currently touring with Paramore. Listen to the single below, followed by tour dates.
“I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together,” says Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke in a press release. “We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and ‘Keep It Rolling’ was one of those ideas. I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic.”
KennyHoopla also admits to being a Bloc Party fan. “This was a bucket list collab for me. I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it’s always for family,” he says. “I’m happy to call
Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together.”
Bloc Party’s most recent album was 2022’s Alpha Games.
You can listen to our podcast with Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke here.
Bloc Party Tour Dates with Paramore:
June 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
June 4 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 7 - Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI
June 8 - Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
June 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 13 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe
