Bloc Party Team Up with KennyHoopla on New Song “Keep it Rolling”

English rock band, Bloc Party, have shared a new song, “Keep it Rolling,” which is a collaboration with KennyHoopla. This is the band’s first collaborative single and it’s out now via Infectious/BMG. Bloc Party are currently touring with Paramore. Listen to the single below, followed by tour dates.

“I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together,” says Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke in a press release. “We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and ‘Keep It Rolling’ was one of those ideas. I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic.”

KennyHoopla also admits to being a Bloc Party fan. “This was a bucket list collab for me. I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it’s always for family,” he says. “I’m happy to call

Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together.”

Bloc Party’s most recent album was 2022’s Alpha Games.

You can listen to our podcast with Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke here.

Bloc Party Tour Dates with Paramore:

June 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

June 4 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 7 - Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

June 8 - Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

June 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 13 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe

