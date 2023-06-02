 Bloc Party Team Up with KennyHoopla on New Song “Keep it Rolling” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 2nd, 2023  
Bloc Party Team Up with KennyHoopla on New Song “Keep it Rolling”

The Band’s First Collaborative Single

Jun 02, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
English rock band, Bloc Party, have shared a new song, “Keep it Rolling,” which is a collaboration with KennyHoopla. This is the band’s first collaborative single and it’s out now via Infectious/BMG. Bloc Party are currently touring with Paramore. Listen to the single below, followed by tour dates.

“I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together,” says Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke in a press release. “We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and ‘Keep It Rolling’ was one of those ideas. I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic.”

KennyHoopla also admits to being a Bloc Party fan. “This was a bucket list collab for me. I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it’s always for family,” he says. “I’m happy to call

Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together.”

Bloc Party’s most recent album was 2022’s Alpha Games.

You can listen to our podcast with Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke here.

Bloc Party Tour Dates with Paramore:

June 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
June 4 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 7 - Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI
June 8 - Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
June 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 13 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe

There are no comments for this entry yet.

