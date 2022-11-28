Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Single “Vandal”
The Flames Pt. 2 Due Out March 24
Nov 28, 2022
Photography by Flore Diamant
Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced the release of a new solo album, The Flames Pt. 2, which will be out on March 24 via KOLA/!K7. Okereke has also shared a new single from the album, “Vandal.” Listen to the single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
In a press release, Okereke elaborates on the new single: “There haven’t been many things that have made me feel proud to be British recently but watching those people in Bristol pulling down the Colston statue made me feel immensely proud. It was ordinary people saying ‘no, this slaver does not represent my Britain.’ It was an act of defiance that I understood and I suddenly got a glimpse of a Britain I could believe in.”
Okereke’s previous solo album, Fatherland, came out in 2017.
Check out our podcast interview with Bloc Party on their most recent album, Alpha Games, here.
The Flames Pt. 2 Tracklist:
1. Never Have I Ever
2. Reckless
3. And He Never Was The Same Again
4. True Love Knows No Death
5. Vandal
6. Her Darkest Hour
7. No Risk No Reward
8. Someone To Make Me Laugh
9. I’m In Love With An Outline
10. Acting On A Hunch
11. Kerosene
12. The Colour Of Dying Flame
