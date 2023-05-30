News

Blonde Redhead Announce First New Studio Album in Nine Years and Tour, Share New Song “Snowman” Sit Down for Dinner Due Out September 29 via section1

Photography by Charles Billot



Blonde Redhead have announced a new album, Sit Down for Dinner, their first new studio album in nine years, and shared its first single, “Snowman.” They have also announced some tour dates. Sit Down for Dinner is due out September 29 via section1. Check out “Snowman” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

The iconic band features Kazu Makino and Italian twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace. Sit Down for Dinner was written and recorded over a five-year period in New York City, Upstate New York, Milan, and Tuscany.

Of the album’s title, Simone Pace says in a press release: “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much—and that’s OK—but we really do. It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”

For Makino, eating dinner as a family took on new meaning during the pandemic when she couldn’t visit her parents in Japan. She says: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”

Amedeo Pace wrote “Snowman” while riding a bus in the Monte Rosa mountains (which is on the border between Italy and Switzerland). At the time he was feeling motion sick. “I got inspired to write a song that only had two chords and a melody that would live and float between them,” he says. “‘Snowman’ is about how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how it’s something we all feel and desire at times.”

Of Blonde Redhead’s enduring band dynamic, Makino says: “We have a language we have kept. We try to change rhythms, concepts, and sounds. But that harmonic sensibility has stayed the same. It hits the same part of your heart.”

Blonde Redhead’s last full-length album was 2014’s Barragán, although in 2017 they released the 3 O’Clock EP.

Sit Down for Dinner Tracklist:

1. Snowman

2. Kiss Her Kiss Her

3. Not for Me

4. Melody Experiment

5. Rest of Her Life

6. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1

7. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2

8. I Thought You Should Know

9. Before

10. If

11. Via Savona

Blonde Redhead Tour Dates:

Fri. June 2 - McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival

Wed. June 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right - SOLD OUT

Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT

Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram)

Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA

Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ TBA

Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine

Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma

Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode

Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground

Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:

Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe

Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners

Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records

Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw

