Blonde Redhead Announce First New Studio Album in Nine Years and Tour, Share New Song “Snowman”
Sit Down for Dinner Due Out September 29 via section1
May 30, 2023
Photography by Charles Billot
Blonde Redhead have announced a new album, Sit Down for Dinner, their first new studio album in nine years, and shared its first single, “Snowman.” They have also announced some tour dates. Sit Down for Dinner is due out September 29 via section1. Check out “Snowman” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
The iconic band features Kazu Makino and Italian twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace. Sit Down for Dinner was written and recorded over a five-year period in New York City, Upstate New York, Milan, and Tuscany.
Of the album’s title, Simone Pace says in a press release: “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much—and that’s OK—but we really do. It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”
For Makino, eating dinner as a family took on new meaning during the pandemic when she couldn’t visit her parents in Japan. She says: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”
Amedeo Pace wrote “Snowman” while riding a bus in the Monte Rosa mountains (which is on the border between Italy and Switzerland). At the time he was feeling motion sick. “I got inspired to write a song that only had two chords and a melody that would live and float between them,” he says. “‘Snowman’ is about how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how it’s something we all feel and desire at times.”
Of Blonde Redhead’s enduring band dynamic, Makino says: “We have a language we have kept. We try to change rhythms, concepts, and sounds. But that harmonic sensibility has stayed the same. It hits the same part of your heart.”
Blonde Redhead’s last full-length album was 2014’s Barragán, although in 2017 they released the 3 O’Clock EP.
Sit Down for Dinner Tracklist:
1. Snowman
2. Kiss Her Kiss Her
3. Not for Me
4. Melody Experiment
5. Rest of Her Life
6. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1
7. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2
8. I Thought You Should Know
9. Before
10. If
11. Via Savona
Blonde Redhead Tour Dates:
Fri. June 2 - McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival
Wed. June 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon - SOLD OUT
Wed. June 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right - SOLD OUT
Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT
Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram)
Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA
Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ TBA
Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine
Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma
Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode
Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)
Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver
Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground
Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:
Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe
Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners
Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records
Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw
