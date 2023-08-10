Blonde Redhead Share New Song “Before”
Sit Down for Dinner Due Out September 29 via section1
Aug 09, 2023
Photography by Charles Billot
Blonde Redhead have shared a new song “Before,” which is the third single to be released from their upcoming album Sit Down for Dinner. This LP, which is their first new studio album in nine years, is due out September 29 via section1. Listen to “Before” below, followed by previously announced tour dates.
“Before,” is one of the more sonically playful tracks on the album featuring stacked vocals by Kazu Makino. It was written around the idea of reincarnation, narrated from a perspective of a child who supposedly knows all. Of the track, Makino says in a press release: “Some children seem quite knowing as if they remember their past lives… or at least that’s the impression I get. The song is a sort of celebration of that kind of quality in a young person.”
Sit Down for Dinner was written and recorded over a five-year period in New York City, Upstate New York, Milan, and Tuscany.
Blonde Redhead previously released the songs “Melody Experiment,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, and “Snowman” which was also featured on our Songs of the Week.
Blonde Redhead Tour Dates:
Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT
Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram)
Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - NEW
Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA
Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine
Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma
Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode
Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)
Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver
Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground
Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:
Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe
Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners
Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records
Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw - SOLD OUT
