Blonde Redhead Share New Song “Before” Sit Down for Dinner Due Out September 29 via section1

Photography by Charles Billot



Blonde Redhead have shared a new song “Before,” which is the third single to be released from their upcoming album Sit Down for Dinner. This LP, which is their first new studio album in nine years, is due out September 29 via section1. Listen to “Before” below, followed by previously announced tour dates.

“Before,” is one of the more sonically playful tracks on the album featuring stacked vocals by Kazu Makino. It was written around the idea of reincarnation, narrated from a perspective of a child who supposedly knows all. Of the track, Makino says in a press release: “Some children seem quite knowing as if they remember their past lives… or at least that’s the impression I get. The song is a sort of celebration of that kind of quality in a young person.”

Sit Down for Dinner was written and recorded over a five-year period in New York City, Upstate New York, Milan, and Tuscany.

Blonde Redhead previously released the songs “Melody Experiment,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, and “Snowman” which was also featured on our Songs of the Week.

Blonde Redhead Tour Dates:

Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT

Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram)

Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - NEW

Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA

Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine

Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma

Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode

Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground

Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:

Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe

Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners

Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records

Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw - SOLD OUT

