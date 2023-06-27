News

Blonde Redhead Share New Song “Melody Experiment” Sit Down for Dinner Due Out September 29 via section1

Photography by Charles Billot



Blonde Redhead are releasing a new album, Sit Down for Dinner, their first new studio album in nine years, on September 29 via section1. Now they have shared its second single, “Melody Experiment.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.



The iconic band features Kazu Makino and Italian twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace.



“This song is a conversational piece between two people,” says Makino of the new song, in a press release. “One is questioning the intentions, integrity, and consequences of one’s emotions and actions. She is hypersensitive. The other keeps things simple, allowing himself to go with the flow. Musically, I was able to find something that is quite true and natural to myself, and now I want to continue on this path.”



Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Snowman,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.



Sit Down for Dinner was written and recorded over a five-year period in New York City, Upstate New York, Milan, and Tuscany.



Of the album’s title, Simone Pace said in a previous press release: “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much—and that’s OK—but we really do. It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”



For Makino, eating dinner as a family took on new meaning during the pandemic when she couldn’t visit her parents in Japan. She said: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”



Of Blonde Redhead’s enduring band dynamic, Makino said: “We have a language we have kept. We try to change rhythms, concepts, and sounds. But that harmonic sensibility has stayed the same. It hits the same part of your heart.”



Blonde Redhead’s last full-length album was 2014’s Barragán, although in 2017 they released the 3 O’Clock EP.

Blonde Redhead Tour Dates:

Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT

Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram)

Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - NEW

Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA

Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine

Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma

Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode

Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground

Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:

Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe

Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners

Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records

Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw - SOLD OUT

