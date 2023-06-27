Blonde Redhead Share New Song “Melody Experiment”
Sit Down for Dinner Due Out September 29 via section1
Jun 27, 2023
Photography by Charles Billot
Blonde Redhead are releasing a new album, Sit Down for Dinner, their first new studio album in nine years, on September 29 via section1. Now they have shared its second single, “Melody Experiment.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The iconic band features Kazu Makino and Italian twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace.
“This song is a conversational piece between two people,” says Makino of the new song, in a press release. “One is questioning the intentions, integrity, and consequences of one’s emotions and actions. She is hypersensitive. The other keeps things simple, allowing himself to go with the flow. Musically, I was able to find something that is quite true and natural to myself, and now I want to continue on this path.”
Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Snowman,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Sit Down for Dinner was written and recorded over a five-year period in New York City, Upstate New York, Milan, and Tuscany.
Of the album’s title, Simone Pace said in a previous press release: “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much—and that’s OK—but we really do. It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”
For Makino, eating dinner as a family took on new meaning during the pandemic when she couldn’t visit her parents in Japan. She said: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”
Of Blonde Redhead’s enduring band dynamic, Makino said: “We have a language we have kept. We try to change rhythms, concepts, and sounds. But that harmonic sensibility has stayed the same. It hits the same part of your heart.”
Blonde Redhead’s last full-length album was 2014’s Barragán, although in 2017 they released the 3 O’Clock EP.
Blonde Redhead Tour Dates:
Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT
Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram)
Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - NEW
Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA
Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine
Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma
Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode
Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)
Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver
Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground
Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:
Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe
Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners
Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records
Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw - SOLD OUT
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- The Breeders Announce “Last Slash” Reissue and Tour, Share Unreleased Song “Go Man Go” (News) — The Breeders
- Jenny Owen Youngs Announces First New Album in a Decade, Shares Title Track “Avalanche” (News) — Jenny Owen Youngs
- Truth Club Sign to Double Double Whammy, Share Video for New Song “Blue Eternal” (News) — Truth Club
- Modern Nature Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Murmuration” (News) — Modern Nature
- Sen Morimoto Announces New Album, Shares Music Video for Title Track “Diagnosis” (News) — Sen Morimoto
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.