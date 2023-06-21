Blondeshell Covers “Charm You” For Samia’s “Honey Reimagined” Singles Series

News

Blondeshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) has shared a cover of Samia’s “Charm You,” for a series of singles called Honey Reimagined, where a variety of artists reinterpret songs from Samia’s sophomore album, Honey which was released in January via Grand Jury. Blondeshell is also about to embark on a summer tour with Hello Mary and Liz Phair. Listen to “Charm You (Blondeshell Version)” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Of the cover, Blondeshell says in a press release: “I’ve been inspired by Samia for such a long time. She puts so much of herself into her songs, so much love for people and places. That was one of the things that stood out to me most about Honey—all of the friendship and joy that cut through darkness. I really felt that on ‘Charm You’ and I’m so happy to be part of her project.”

Samia shares: “I’ve always been vocal about community being important to me. I couldn’t do this without my friends. We reimagined The Baby in 2020 because we were all stuck at home during the pandemic but the idea felt so true to the ethos of this project that I wanted to try it again with Honey. It’s always exciting to give songs a new life, especially with such great musicians involved.”

Check out our interview with Samia on the making of Honey.

Blondeshell is also interviewed in our current print issue.

Blondeshell Tour Dates:

07/07 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/08 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA * SOLD OUT

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN * SOLD OUT

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL * SOLD OUT

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON * SOLD OUT

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA * SOLD OUT

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY * SOLD OUT

07/20 - National Sawdust - Brooklyn, NY

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA* SOLD OUT

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC* SOLD OUT

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone’s - Austin, TX *

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/01 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/02 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA * SOLD OUT

08/04 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

11/01 - Lafayette - London, UK

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland

11/07 - The Magnolia - San Diego, CA %

11/08 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ %

11/10 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA %

11/11 - Masonic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA %

11/13 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR %

11/14 - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA %

11/17 - Palace Theater - Minneapolis, MN %

11/18 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL %

11/19 - The Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI %

11/21 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA %

11/22 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA %

11/24 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY %

11/25 - Anthem - Washington, DC %

11/27 - The Ryman - Nashville, TN %

11/28 - Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta, GA %

11/30 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA %

12/01 - Moody Theater - Austin, TX %

12/03 - Majestic Theater - Dallas, TX %



* Hello Mary support

% with Liz Phair

