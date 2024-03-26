Blondshell and Bully Team Up for New Song “Docket”
Mar 26, 2024
Photography by Muriel Knudson
Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) has teamed up with Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) for the new song, “Docket.” The single is out now via Partisan. Listen below, followed by Blondshell’s upcoming tour dates.
Teitelbaum had this to say about the song in a press release: “For me this is a song about splitting off from yourself. It’s about uncertainty when you’re in different environments all the time. In a way it’s about wanting to cope with distance and change but it’s also just a bit about being reckless.
“I had space on this song for another person and I kept hearing Bully’s voice on it. I’m a huge fan of hers and when I was touring last summer I couldn’t stop listening to her album. Honestly when we were sitting in the studio and I heard her voice coming through I was just kind of shocked and in awe of her. I’m really happy she said yes to making the song with me.”
Bognanno had this to say: “I’m a huge fan of Sabrina, I think she is incredible and I was over the moon that she asked me to be a part of her song. It makes me really happy seeing so many musicians in our indie world supporting and admiring one another. So thank you Sabrina and special shout out to her dog who I am a massive fan of as well.”
Blondshell released her self-titled debut album last year via Partisan. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023 and includes the song “Salad,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Pick up our last print issue (Issue 71) to read our exclusive interview with Blondshell. Read our review of her album here.
Bully’s most recent album, Lucky For You, also came out last year, via Sub Pop. It was also one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023. She recently shared the new song, “Atom Bomb.”
Blondshell Tour Dates:
04/05/24 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for The Performing Arts - w/ Julia Jacklin
04/26/24 - Norman, OK - Norman Music Festival
04/28/24 - Austin, TX - Austin Psych Fest
05/04/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
05/06/24 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
05/08/24 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
05/10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party
05/26/24 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival
06/07/24 - Queens, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival
06/30/24 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival
07/04/24 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival
07/05/24 - Ewijk, NL - Down The Rabbit Hole
07/07/24 - Lac de Malsaucy, FR - Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
07/13/24 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival
08/01-04/24 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival
08/03/24 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival
08/07/24 - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival
08/09/24 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival
08/10/24 - Oslo, NO - Øyafestivalen
08/13/24 - Istanbul, TR - PSM Loves Summer / Zorlu
08/15/24 - Charleville Mezieres, FR - Le Cabaret Vert
08/16/24 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop
08/18/24 - Crickhowell UK - Green Man Festival
09/20-22/24 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival
