Blondshell and Bully Team Up for New Song “Docket” Blondshell Out Now via Partisan

Photography by Muriel Knudson



Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) has teamed up with Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) for the new song, “Docket.” The single is out now via Partisan. Listen below, followed by Blondshell’s upcoming tour dates.

Teitelbaum had this to say about the song in a press release: “For me this is a song about splitting off from yourself. It’s about uncertainty when you’re in different environments all the time. In a way it’s about wanting to cope with distance and change but it’s also just a bit about being reckless.

“I had space on this song for another person and I kept hearing Bully’s voice on it. I’m a huge fan of hers and when I was touring last summer I couldn’t stop listening to her album. Honestly when we were sitting in the studio and I heard her voice coming through I was just kind of shocked and in awe of her. I’m really happy she said yes to making the song with me.”

Bognanno had this to say: “I’m a huge fan of Sabrina, I think she is incredible and I was over the moon that she asked me to be a part of her song. It makes me really happy seeing so many musicians in our indie world supporting and admiring one another. So thank you Sabrina and special shout out to her dog who I am a massive fan of as well.”

Blondshell released her self-titled debut album last year via Partisan. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023 and includes the song “Salad,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Pick up our last print issue (Issue 71) to read our exclusive interview with Blondshell. Read our review of her album here.

Bully’s most recent album, Lucky For You, also came out last year, via Sub Pop. It was also one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023. She recently shared the new song, “Atom Bomb.”

Blondshell Tour Dates:

04/05/24 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for The Performing Arts - w/ Julia Jacklin

04/26/24 - Norman, OK - Norman Music Festival

04/28/24 - Austin, TX - Austin Psych Fest

05/04/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

05/06/24 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

05/08/24 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

05/10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party

05/26/24 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

06/07/24 - Queens, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

06/30/24 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

07/04/24 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

07/05/24 - Ewijk, NL - Down The Rabbit Hole

07/07/24 - Lac de Malsaucy, FR - Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/13/24 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

08/01-04/24 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

08/03/24 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

08/07/24 - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival

08/09/24 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

08/10/24 - Oslo, NO - Øyafestivalen

08/13/24 - Istanbul, TR - PSM Loves Summer / Zorlu

08/15/24 - Charleville Mezieres, FR - Le Cabaret Vert

08/16/24 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop

08/18/24 - Crickhowell UK - Green Man Festival

09/20-22/24 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

