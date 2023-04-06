News

Blondshell Shares New Song “Salad” and Performed It on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Blondshell Due Out Tomorrow via Partisan

Photography by Todd Owyoung/NBC



Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) is releasing her self-titled debut album tomorrow via Partisan. Now she has shared one last pre-release single from the album, “Salad,” and on Tuesday she made her TV debut performing the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Check out the song and the Tonight Show performance below, followed by Blondshell’s upcoming tour dates.

Teitelbaum had this to say about her debut album in a press release: “It’s hard to summarize what this album means to me. I was able to work through so much by writing and singing these songs. In a way I was also able to find my voice by finally saying these things out loud. I wasn’t intending to write an album as much as I was just trying to get relief from an intense and difficult time in my life. My biggest hope is that people can see the album for what it is: there’s no happy ending or ‘message,’ it’s just a window into what it’s like when you’re trying to figure out who you are and what you want.”

Blondshell Tour Dates:

04/06 - Amoeba Hollywood (Free In-Store) - Los Angeles, CA

05/11 - The Great Escape Festival - Brighton, UK

05/12 - The Great Escape Festival % - Brighton, UK

05/13 - Point Éphémère ^ - Paris, France

05/14 - Le Grand Mix ^ - Tourcoing, France

05/15 - Helios37 ^ - Cologne, Germany

05/17 - Privatclub ^ - Berlin, Germany

05/18 - Molotow SkyBar ^ - Hamburg, Germany

05/19 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/20 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium

05/24 - Moth Club ~ London, UK

05/25 - YES ^ - Manchester, UK

05/26 - The Louisiana & - Bristol, UK

05/27 - Wide Awake Festival - London, UK

05/30 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, Spain

06/6 - Primavera Festival - Madrid, Spain

06/9 - Primavera Festival - Porto, Portugal

07/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone’s - Austin, TX *

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

08/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland



% with The Pretenders

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

