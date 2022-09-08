Blood Orange Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Jesus Freak Lighter”
Four Songs EP Due Out September 16 via RCA
Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes) has announced a new EP, simply titled Four Songs, and shared its first single, “Jesus Freak Lighter.” Four Songs is due out September 16 via RCA, his first release for the label. Check out “Jesus Freak Lighter” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art.
The EP features Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier, and comes while Blood Orange is opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden.
Blood Orange’s last album, Negro Swan, came out in August 2018 via Domino. Although, he put out a new mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, in 2019, also via Domino. Since then Hynes has also scored various films and TV shows.
Also read our review of Negro Swan.
Four Songs EP Tracklist:
1. Jesus Freak Lighter
2. Something You Know
3. Wish
4. Relax & Run
Blood Orange Tour Dates:
(all shows with Harry Styles)
9/8/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/10/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/14/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/15/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/21/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/22/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
