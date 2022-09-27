News

Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Single “Devil’s Island” Radio Songs Due Out January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl

Photography by Paul Postle



Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has announced the release of his debut solo album, Radio Songs, which will be out on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. He has also shared a new single from the album, “Devil’s Island.” Listen to the single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, Rowntree elaborates on the new single: “I grew up in the U.K. in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be. The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm. The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you’d think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we’ve come in forty years.”

Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams. In July, Rowntree shared the album single “London Bridge.”

Radio Songs Tracklist:

1. Devil’s Island

2. Downtown

3. London Bridge

4. 1000 Miles

5. HK

6. Tape Measure

7. Machines Like Me

8. Black Sheep

9. Volcano

10. Who’s Asking

