Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Single “HK”
Radio Songs Due Out January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl
Oct 24, 2022
Photography by Paul Postle
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a new single, “HK.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut solo album, Radio Songs, which will be out on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. Listen below.
Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams. In July, Rowntree shared the album single “London Bridge.” He later shared the album track “Devil’s Island.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The WAEVE (Rose Elinor Dougall + Graham Coxon) Share New Song “Drowning” (News) — The WAEVE, Rose Elinor Dougall, Blur, Graham Coxon
- Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Single “HK” (News) — Blur, Dave Rowntree
- Dutch Uncles Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For New Single “True Entertainment” (News) — Dutch Uncles
- To Leslie (Review) —
- Love Me Forever (Review) — Pinkshift
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.