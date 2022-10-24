News

Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Single “HK” Radio Songs Due Out January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl

Photography by Paul Postle



Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a new single, “HK.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut solo album, Radio Songs, which will be out on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. Listen below.

Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams. In July, Rowntree shared the album single “London Bridge.” He later shared the album track “Devil’s Island.”

