Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Single “Tape Measure” Radio Songs Due Out January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a new single, “Tape Measure.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut solo album, Radio Songs, which will be out on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. Listen below.

In a press release, Rowntree states: “Anxiety, an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We’re fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding. We’ve no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So we’re over sensitized to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness. On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten.”

Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams. In July, Rowntree shared the album single “London Bridge.” He later shared the album tracks “Devil’s Island” and “HK.”

