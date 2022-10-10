Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Video For “Devil’s Island”
Radio Songs Due Out January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl
Oct 10, 2022
Photography by Paul Postle
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a video for his latest single, “Devil’s Island.” Rowntree’s forthcoming debut solo album, Radio Songs, will be out on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. View the Guy Gotto-directed video below.
Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams. In July, Rowntree shared the album single “London Bridge.”
