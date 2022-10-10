 Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Video For “Devil’s Island” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 10th, 2022  
Subscribe

Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Video For “Devil’s Island”

Radio Songs Due Out January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl

Oct 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Paul Postle
Bookmark and Share


Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a video for his latest single, “Devil’s Island.” Rowntree’s forthcoming debut solo album, Radio Songs, will be out on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. View the Guy Gotto-directed video below.

Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams. In July, Rowntree shared the album single “London Bridge.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent