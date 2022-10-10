News







Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Video For “Devil’s Island” Radio Songs Due Out January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl

Photography by Paul Postle



Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a video for his latest single, “Devil’s Island.” Rowntree’s forthcoming debut solo album, Radio Songs, will be out on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. View the Guy Gotto-directed video below.

Radio Songs was produced by Leo Abrahams. In July, Rowntree shared the album single “London Bridge.”

