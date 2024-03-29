News

Bnny Share Two New Songs: “Something Blue” and “Changes” One Million Love Songs Due Out April 5 via Fire Talk

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Bnny, the band led by Jessica Viscius, are releasing a new album, One Million Love Songs, on April 5 via Fire Talk. Now the Chicago-based quintet have shared two new songs from it, “Something Blue” and “Changes.” Listen to both below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Viscius produced the album, which was recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios with Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo de Souza). One Million Love Songs is Bnny’s second album and follows their 2021 debut, Everything.

“I wanted to make songs that are exciting to play—songs that make me feel happy,” Viscius says in a press release. “This album is about love after loss, getting older, and just trying to have fun with a broken heart.”

Previously Bnny shared the album’s “Crazy, Baby” and “Good Stuff.”

Bnny Tour Dates:

Fri. Apr. 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle (Record Release)

Thu. May 9 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Tue. May 14 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage

Wed. May 15 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

Fri. May 17 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

Sat. May 18 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Moodswings)

Mon. May 20 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Thu. Jun 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

