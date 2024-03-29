 Bnny Share Two New Songs: “Something Blue” and “Changes” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 29th, 2024  
Subscribe

Bnny Share Two New Songs: “Something Blue” and “Changes”

One Million Love Songs Due Out April 5 via Fire Talk

Mar 29, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Alexa Viscius
Bookmark and Share


Bnny, the band led by Jessica Viscius, are releasing a new album, One Million Love Songs, on April 5 via Fire Talk. Now the Chicago-based quintet have shared two new songs from it, “Something Blue” and “Changes.” Listen to both below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Viscius produced the album, which was recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios with Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo de Souza). One Million Love Songs is Bnny’s second album and follows their 2021 debut, Everything.

“I wanted to make songs that are exciting to play—songs that make me feel happy,” Viscius says in a press release. “This album is about love after loss, getting older, and just trying to have fun with a broken heart.”

Previously Bnny shared the album’s “Crazy, Baby” and “Good Stuff.”

Bnny Tour Dates:

Fri. Apr. 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle (Record Release)
Thu. May 9 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Tue. May 14 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage
Wed. May 15 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers
Fri. May 17 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
Sat. May 18 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Moodswings)
Mon. May 20 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
Thu. Jun 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent