Bnny Unveils New Single ‘Crazy, Baby’
From The Upcoming Album One Million Love Songs.
Mar 01, 2024
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Straight out of the Windy City, Bnny, led by the enigmatic Jessica Viscius, has just unveiled their latest single, “Crazy, Baby,” giving listeners a tantalizing taste of what’s to come on their upcoming album, One Million Love Songs.
With “Crazy, Baby,” Bnny delves deep into the tangled web of fleeting romances, those irresistible yet doomed affairs we just can’t seem to resist. Fueled by gritty lap-steel guitar riffs and poignant songwriting, the track strikes a perfect balance between gut-wrenching and irresistibly catchy.
Speaking about “Crazy, Baby,” Viscius herself adds, “It’s about recognizing patterns in your romantic history and within yourself.”
Recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios with Alex Farrar (known for his work with Wednesday and Indigo de Souza), One Million Love Songs promises to be a brighter, fuller record, showcasing Viscius’ growth as both an arranger and an artist.
BNNY TOUR DATES
Fri. Apr. 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
Thu. May 9 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Tue. May 14 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage
Wed. May 15 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers
Fri. May 17 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
Sat. May 18 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Moodswings)
Mon. May 20 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
Thu. Jun 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
