Bnny Unveils New Single ‘Crazy, Baby’ From The Upcoming Album One Million Love Songs.

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Straight out of the Windy City, Bnny, led by the enigmatic Jessica Viscius, has just unveiled their latest single, “Crazy, Baby,” giving listeners a tantalizing taste of what’s to come on their upcoming album, One Million Love Songs.

With “Crazy, Baby,” Bnny delves deep into the tangled web of fleeting romances, those irresistible yet doomed affairs we just can’t seem to resist. Fueled by gritty lap-steel guitar riffs and poignant songwriting, the track strikes a perfect balance between gut-wrenching and irresistibly catchy.

Speaking about “Crazy, Baby,” Viscius herself adds, “It’s about recognizing patterns in your romantic history and within yourself.”

Recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios with Alex Farrar (known for his work with Wednesday and Indigo de Souza), One Million Love Songs promises to be a brighter, fuller record, showcasing Viscius’ growth as both an arranger and an artist.







BNNY TOUR DATES

Fri. Apr. 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Thu. May 9 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Tue. May 14 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage

Wed. May 15 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

Fri. May 17 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

Sat. May 18 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Moodswings)

Mon. May 20 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Thu. Jun 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

