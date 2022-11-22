News

Bobbie Lovesong Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Single “Inner Sea” On The Wind Due Out January 20, 2023 via Woodsist





Bobbie Lovesong (aka Madelyn Strutz) has announced the release of her debut album, On The Wind, which will be out on January 20, 2023 via Woodsist. Strutz has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Inner Sea.” View the Michael Stasiak-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

In a press release, Strutz states: “The whole album was made while I was living in Taos, NM during lockdown with a group of musicians. ‘Inner Sea’ was one of the earlier songs I recorded before I had access to all my own gear. I was using my friend’s laptop while I could and started recording songs using the laptop microphone in Logic. Since I was borrowing from a friend, I didn’t want to ask for too much. We shared a room at this point with bunk beds and I remember recording the instruments up on the top bunk while my friend was reading a book on the bottom bunk. We eventually moved into an earthship and I was able to move all my belongings to Taos, but not until later when I had half the album already finished. The song started with layering the acoustic guitar playing harmonizing melodies. I love to compose melodies over chords. It’s like a puzzle for my mind. ‘Inner Sea’ is roughly about the tide of water within our own bodies. Just like the ocean, we have a deep sea within us. I recorded, played and mixed everything on the album. It became my own personal escape from the group I was living with as we were making a lot of music together and living communally.”

