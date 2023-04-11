News

Bodywash Share New Song “Perfect Blue” I Held the Shape While I Could Due Out This Friday via Light Organ

Photography by Kristina Pedersen



Montreal-based dream pop duo Bodywash are releasing a new album, I Held the Shape While I Could, this Friday via Light Organ. Now they have shared its newest single, “Perfect Blue.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Massif Central,” via a music video. “Massif Central” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “No Repair,” via a music video.

Bodywash’s lineup is Chris Steward and Rosie Long Decter.

Steward had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Perfect Blue’ takes its name and its inspiration from Satoshi Kon’s 1997 animated film. The themes of internal conflict and losing one’s sense of self really resonated with me when I first watched it during the winter of 2021. ‘Perfect Blue’ (the song) is an exploration of the many facets of my own cultural identity. Being both British and Japanese has often felt like a compromise. While it might be easy to romanticize this duality, the reality is that it’s impossible to wholly belong to either culture. What has brought me some solace in the past is their shared appreciation for shoegaze and ‘Perfect Blue’ is an ode to this common cultural heritage. We stacked breathy digital synths (inspired by Masahiro Ikumi’s ominous soundtrack) atop a wave of viscous fuzz guitars, in search of a ‘perfect blue’—a color the shade of renewal.”

I Held the Shape While I Could is the follow-up to their 2019 released debut album, Comforter. It was recorded with longtime drummer Ryan White and recording/mixing engineer Jace Lasek (a member of The Besnard Lakes).

Bodywash Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G +

Thu. Apr. 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Live on Elgin

Sat. Apr. 15 - Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea +

Mon. Apr. 17 - Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s

Tue. Apr. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire

Fri. Apr. 21 - Manhattan, NY @ Berlin



+ w/ Tallies

