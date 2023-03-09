News

Bodywash Share Video for New Song “No Repair” I Held the Shape While I Could Due Out April 14 via Light Organ

Photography by Kristina Pedersen



Montreal-based dream pop duo Bodywash are releasing a new album, I Held the Shape While I Could, on April 14 via Light Organ. Now they have shared its second single, “No Repair,” via a music video. Derek Janzen directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Massif Central,” via a music video. “Massif Central” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Bodywash’s lineup is Chris Steward and Rosie Long Decter.

Decter had this to say about the song in a press releasse: “In my early 20s I found myself in a disastrous love triangle—or what Chris took to calling my ‘bizarre love oblong.’ It was a mess of bad decisions and repressed queer longing and those things you chase because you hope they will prove you are real. I found myself writing repetitively about light and air and the absence of tactility. ‘No Repair’ came from the decision to let all that go; to try to lose the shape of it. I started writing it in 2019 and finished it with Chris in 2021, letting it simmer over two years of lockdown and sitting with myself. It feels strange and sweet to be releasing it at a time when I have a new sense of ground underneath me and someone to share that feeling with. The video, filmed in my living room (and briefly in an outdoor parking lot during -30 Celsius), puts some of those themes into a different context. Loneliness after a party transforms into a dismantling of things, and rearranging them somewhere else.”

I Held the Shape While I Could is the follow-up to their 2019 released debut album, Comforter. It was recorded with longtime drummer Ryan White and recording/mixing engineer Jace Lasek (a member of The Besnard Lakes).

Bodywash Tour Dates:

Fri. Mar. 17 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (The Nothing Song SXSW 2023 Official Showcase - 9PM)

Sat. Mar. 25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest - Neurolux

Tue. Mar. 28 - Portland, OR @ No Fun Bar *

Wed. Mar. 29 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *

Fri. Mar. 31 - Seattle, WA @ Homegrown in the Basement *

Sat. Apr. 1 - Vancouver, BC @ 604 Studios *

Sun. Apr. 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Mon. Apr. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Apr. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G +

Thu. Apr. 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Live on Elgin

Sat. Apr. 15 - Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea +

Mon. Apr. 17 - Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s

Tue. Apr. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire

Fri. Apr. 21 - Manhattan, NY @ Berlin



* w/ Vox Rea

+ w/ Tallies

