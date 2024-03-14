News

Boeckner (Daniel Boeckner of Wolf Parade) Shares Video for New Song “Dead Tourists” Boeckner! Due Out Tomorrow via Sub Pop

Photography by Alison Green



Boeckner (aka Daniel Boeckner of Wolf Parade) is releasing his debut solo album, Boeckner!, tomorrow via Sub Pop. Now he has shared its third single, “Dead Tourists,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Boeckner co-wrote the song with Jeremy Gaudet of labelmates Kiwi Jr. Sasha Solodukhina directed the video.

Previously Boeckner shared the album’s first single, “Lose,” via a music video. “Lose” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Euphoria,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Randall Dunn produced, engineered, and mixed the album, which was recorded at Circular Ruin in New York City and mastered by Heba Kadry in Brooklyn. The album also features Matt Chamberlain on drums, Medicine’s Brad Laner, and Jeremy Gaudet of labelmates Kiwi Jr., who co-wrote the song “Dead Tourists.”

“As a teenager, I imported cassettes of Medicine’s flawless shoegaze noise records, and I absolutely loved Brad Laner’s sandblasting, Chernobyl guitar,” says Boeckner in a press release.

Of working with Dunn, he says: “I’d been a fan of his forever, especially the Sunn0))) records he produced. Working with Randall really unlocked some suppressed musical urges, things that I enjoy in my private life but don’t normally weave into what I’m releasing—like occult synth, pseudo-metal, krautrock, and heavy psych influences.”

Outside of Wolf Parade, Boeckner has been involved in several other projects, including Operators, Divine Fits, Atlas Strategic, and Handsome Furs.

“This record is like an autobiography—Atlas Strategic music concrete synth explosions, lush synth stuff from Operators, the noise guitar from Handsome Furs, drawing influence from everything from Stockhausen to Tom Waits all at the same time,” Boeckner says.

“I think in a lot of ways in my mind I’m still playing in a punk band in Vancouver,” Boeckner adds. “Starting back when I was a teenager, my life in music has been trying to develop my own musical language, and this record is the beginning of presenting that.”

Wolf Parade’s last album, Thin Mind, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.

Read our 2017 interview with Wolf Parade.

