Boeckner (Daniel Boeckner of Wolf Parade) Shares New Song “Euphoria” and Announces Tour
Boeckner! Due Out March 15 via Sub Pop
Feb 15, 2024
Photography by Alison Green
Boeckner (aka Daniel Boeckner of Wolf Parade) is releasing his debut solo album, Boeckner!, on March 15 via Sub Pop. Now he has shared its second single, “Euphoria.” He’s also announced some new tour dates. Check out the song and tour dates below.
Previously Boeckner shared the album’s first single, “Lose,” via a music video. “Lose” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Randall Dunn produced, engineered, and mixed the album, which was recorded at Circular Ruin in New York City and mastered by Heba Kadry in Brooklyn. The album also features Matt Chamberlain on drums, Medicine’s Brad Laner, and Jeremy Gaudet of labelmates Kiwi Jr., who co-wrote the song “Dead Tourists.”
“As a teenager, I imported cassettes of Medicine’s flawless shoegaze noise records, and I absolutely loved Brad Laner’s sandblasting, Chernobyl guitar,” says Boeckner in a press release.
Of working with Dunn, he says: “I’d been a fan of his forever, especially the Sunn0))) records he produced. Working with Randall really unlocked some suppressed musical urges, things that I enjoy in my private life but don’t normally weave into what I’m releasing—like occult synth, pseudo-metal, krautrock, and heavy psych influences.”
Outside of Wolf Parade, Boeckner has been involved in several other projects, including Operators, Divine Fits, Atlas Strategic, and Handsome Furs.
“This record is like an autobiography—Atlas Strategic music concrete synth explosions, lush synth stuff from Operators, the noise guitar from Handsome Furs, drawing influence from everything from Stockhausen to Tom Waits all at the same time,” Boeckner says.
“I think in a lot of ways in my mind I’m still playing in a punk band in Vancouver,” Boeckner adds. “Starting back when I was a teenager, my life in music has been trying to develop my own musical language, and this record is the beginning of presenting that.”
Wolf Parade’s last album, Thin Mind, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.
Read our 2017 interview with Wolf Parade.
Boeckner Tour Dates:
Wed. Apr. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Thu. Apr. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Sun. Apr. 28 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
Mon. Apr. 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Tue. Apr. 30 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl on Granville
Wed. Jun. 05 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Thu. Jun. 06 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Fri. Jun. 07 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe Tavern
Sat. Jun. 08 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
Mon. Jun. 10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Wed. Jun. 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Jun. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. Jun. 14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Real Farmer Unleash New Single “Consequence” (News) — Real Farmer
- DIIV Announce New Album, Share New Song “Brown Paper Bag” (News) — DIIV
- Boeckner (Daniel Boeckner of Wolf Parade) Shares New Song “Euphoria” and Announces Tour (News) — Boeckner, Wolf Parade
- Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “I’m a Man” (News) — Kim Gordon, Sonic Youth
- Ride Share New Song “Last Frontier” and Announce New Tour Dates (News) — Ride
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.