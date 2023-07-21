Bombay Bicycle Club Share Video For New Song “Diving” (Feat. Holly Humberstone)
My Big Day Due Out October 20 via AWAL
Jul 21, 2023
Photography by Dave Tree
British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a music video for their new song “Diving” featuring Holly Humberstone which is the latest release from their upcoming sixth studio album My Big Day. This LP is due out October 20 via AWAL. The band will also be embarking on a summer and fall tour. Check out the video for “Diving” below, followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as tour dates.
Of “Diving,” vocalist Jack Steadman says in a press release: “‘Diving’ is a song about that summer you have when you’re 15, the memory of which conjures up such a unique feeling. You’re discovering everything for the first time and the world seems as scary and exhilarating as diving off a tall cliff into a lake. Holly is the perfect fit for this song. Her music perfectly captures those feelings of early life, and her voice gives the whole song so much emotion.” Both artists decided to pair up when Humberstone asked Steadman to do some writing for her own music.
My Big Day was produced by Steadman and features vocals from Humberstone, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya. The record was mixed by Dave Fridman (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).
Bombay Bicycle Club previously shared the title track for My Big Day. Their last studio album was 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.
My Big Day Tracklist:
- Just A Little More Time
- I Want To Be Your Only Pet
- Sleepless (featuring Jay Som)
- My Big Day
- Turn The World On
- Meditate (featuring Nilüfer Yanya)
- Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture
- Heaven (featuring Damon Albarn)
- Tekken 2
- Diving (feature Holly Humberstone)
- Onward
Bombay Bicycle Club Tour Dates:
July 26—Project House—Leeds
July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire
July 28—WOMAD—London
July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm
August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany
August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium
August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands
Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates
October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)
October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)
October 20—Rough Trade East, London
October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)
October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance
October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)
October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)
October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)
October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)
European Headline Tour
November 13—Riviera—Madrid
November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona
November 16—Alcatraz, Milan
November 17—Tonhalle—Munich
November 18—Docks—Lausanne
November 19—Docks—Hamburg
November 21—Trabendo—Paris
November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin
November 23—Progresja—Warsaw
November 25—De Roma—Antwerp
November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne
November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam
November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam
Most Recent
- Pleasure Pill Share Video For New Song ‘Not Giving Up” (News) — Pleasure Pill
- Zzzahara Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry” (News) — zzzahara
- Cut Worms’ Shares Lyric Video For New Song “Living Inside” – Stream It Here (News) — Cut Worms
- Bombay Bicycle Club Share Video For New Song “Diving” (Feat. Holly Humberstone) (News) — Bombay Bicycle Club
- “Barbie the Album” Out Now via Atlantic; Featuring Tame Impala, Sam Smith, Lizzo, and More (News) — Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.