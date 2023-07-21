News

Bombay Bicycle Club Share Video For New Song “Diving” (Feat. Holly Humberstone) My Big Day Due Out October 20 via AWAL

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a music video for their new song “Diving” featuring Holly Humberstone which is the latest release from their upcoming sixth studio album My Big Day. This LP is due out October 20 via AWAL. The band will also be embarking on a summer and fall tour. Check out the video for “Diving” below, followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as tour dates.

Of “Diving,” vocalist Jack Steadman says in a press release: “‘Diving’ is a song about that summer you have when you’re 15, the memory of which conjures up such a unique feeling. You’re discovering everything for the first time and the world seems as scary and exhilarating as diving off a tall cliff into a lake. Holly is the perfect fit for this song. Her music perfectly captures those feelings of early life, and her voice gives the whole song so much emotion.” Both artists decided to pair up when Humberstone asked Steadman to do some writing for her own music.

My Big Day was produced by Steadman and features vocals from Humberstone, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya. The record was mixed by Dave Fridman (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

Bombay Bicycle Club previously shared the title track for My Big Day. Their last studio album was 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.

My Big Day Tracklist:

Just A Little More Time I Want To Be Your Only Pet Sleepless (featuring Jay Som) My Big Day Turn The World On Meditate (featuring Nilüfer Yanya) Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture Heaven (featuring Damon Albarn) Tekken 2 Diving (feature Holly Humberstone) Onward

Bombay Bicycle Club Tour Dates:

July 26—Project House—Leeds

July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire

July 28—WOMAD—London

July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm

August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany

August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium

August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands

Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates

October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)

October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)

October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)

October 20—Rough Trade East, London

October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)

October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance

October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)

October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)

October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)

October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)

October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)

European Headline Tour

November 13—Riviera—Madrid

November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona

November 16—Alcatraz, Milan

November 17—Tonhalle—Munich

November 18—Docks—Lausanne

November 19—Docks—Hamburg

November 21—Trabendo—Paris

November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin

November 23—Progresja—Warsaw

November 25—De Roma—Antwerp

November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne

November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam

November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam