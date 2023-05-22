Bonnie “Prince” Billy Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Bananas”
Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You Due Out August 11 via Drag City
May 22, 2023
Photography by Elsa Hansen Oldham
Bonnie “Prince” Billy (aka Will Oldham) has announced a new album, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, and shared its first single, “Bananas,” via a music video. Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You is due out August 11 via Drag City. Ethan Osman directed the “Bananas” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s upcoming tour dates.
Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You is the follow up to 2019’s I Made a Place, in terms of Oldham solo albums, although in 2021 he collaborated with Matt Sweeney on Superwolves and Bill Callahan on Blind Date Party.
Nick Roeder recorded the album in Louisville, KY. It features Sara Louise Callaway on violin, Kendall Carter on keys, Elisabeth Fuchsia on viola and violin, Dave Howard on Mandolin, Drew Miller on saxophone, and Dane Waters’ voice.
Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You Tracklist:
01 Like It or Not
02 Behold! Be Held!
03 Bananas
04 Blood of the Wine
05 Sing Them Down Together
06 Kentucky Is Water
07 Willow, Pine and Oak
08 Trees of Hell
09 Rise and Rule (She Was Born in Honolulu)
10 Queens of Sorrow
11 Crazy Blue Bells
12 Good Morning, Popocatépetl
Bonnie “Prince” Billy Tour Dates: 7/11/23 at Soiled Dove in Denver, CO
7/12/23 at Soiled Dove in Denver, CO
7/13/23 at The Armory in Fort Collins, CO
7/14/23 at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs, CO
7/15/23 at TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits) in Basalt, CO
All above dates with Faun Fables
9/7/23 at The Old Quarter in Galveston, TX
9/8/23 at The Old Quarter in Galveston, TX
9/9/23 at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX
9/11/23 at Lightnin’ Bar in Elgin, TX
9/12/23 at Parish in Austin, TX
9/13/23 at Parish in Austin, TX
9/14/23 at The Texas Theatre in Dallas, TX
9/15/23 at Lonesome Rose in San Antonio, TX
9/16/23 at The Crowley Theatre in Marfa, TX
All above dates with Myriam Gendron
10/1/23 Rialto Theatre Montreal Quebec Canada*
*solo performance
10/17/23 at 191 Toole in Tuscon, AZ
10/18/23 at Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, AZ
10/19/23 at Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff, AZ
10/20/23 at Fusion 708 in Albuquerque, NM
10/21/23 at Taos Center for the Arts in Taos, NM
10/22/23 at San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe, NM
All above dates with Laurel Premo
11/14/23 at 25 Carrick in Pittsburgh, PA*
11/19/23 at Jefferson Theatre in Charlottesville, VA*
*solo performance
