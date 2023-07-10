News

All





Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares Video for New Song “Crazy Blue Bells”





Bonnie “Prince” Billy (aka Will Oldham) is releasing a new album, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, on August 11 via Drag City. Now he has shared its second single, “Crazy Blue Bells,” via a music video. Ray Tintori directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s upcoming tour dates.



Of the video, Oldham says in a press release: “I believe that it is apparent that this piece of work is a celebration of gratitude and collective action. It’s a multi-generational, cross-discipline effort with implicit resonances into shared pasts and presents. I met director Ray Tintori when he was a small child and I was a slightly larger child. Participating in this visualization of ‘Crazy Blue Bells’ with Tintori, producer Julia Simpson, and a massive consortium of creatives is a joy of my life.”



Previously Bonnie “Prince” Billy shared the album’s first single, “Bananas,” via a music video.



Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You is the follow up to 2019’s I Made a Place, in terms of Oldham solo albums, although in 2021 he collaborated with Matt Sweeney on Superwolves and Bill Callahan on Blind Date Party.



Nick Roeder recorded the album in Louisville, KY. It features Sara Louise Callaway on violin, Kendall Carter on keys, Elisabeth Fuchsia on viola and violin, Dave Howard on Mandolin, Drew Miller on saxophone, and Dane Waters’ voice.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy Tour Dates:

7/11/23 at Soiled Dove in Denver, CO

7/12/23 at Soiled Dove in Denver, CO

7/13/23 at The Armory in Fort Collins, CO

7/14/23 at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs, CO

7/15/23 at TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits) in Basalt, CO

All above dates with Faun Fables



9/7/23 at The Old Quarter in Galveston, TX

9/8/23 at The Old Quarter in Galveston, TX

9/9/23 at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

9/11/23 at Lightnin’ Bar in Elgin, TX

9/12/23 at Parish in Austin, TX

9/13/23 at Parish in Austin, TX

9/14/23 at The Texas Theatre in Dallas, TX

9/15/23 at Lonesome Rose in San Antonio, TX

9/16/23 at The Crowley Theatre in Marfa, TX

All above dates with Myriam Gendron



10/1/23 Rialto Theatre Montreal Quebec Canada*

*solo performance



10/17/23 at 191 Toole in Tuscon, AZ

10/18/23 at Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, AZ

10/19/23 at Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff, AZ

10/20/23 at Fusion 708 in Albuquerque, NM

10/21/23 at Taos Center for the Arts in Taos, NM

10/22/23 at San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe, NM

All above dates with Laurel Premo



11/14/23 at 25 Carrick in Pittsburgh, PA*

*solo performance



11/16/23 at Joe’s Pub in New York, NY

EARLY SHOW

11/16/23 at Joe’s Pub in New York, NY

LATE SHOW

11/17/23 at Philadelphia Ethical Society in Philadelphia, PA

EARLY SHOW

11/17/23 at Philadelphia Ethical Society in Philadelphia, PA

LATE SHOW

11/18/23 at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, DC

All above dates with Jon Langford



11/19/23 at Jefferson Theatre in Charlottesville, VA*

*solo performance

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.