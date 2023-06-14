Bonny Doon Share Animated Music Video for “Let There Be Music”
Let There Be Music Due Out This Friday via ANTI-
Jun 14, 2023
Photography by Trevor Naud
Indie folk band Bonny Doon have shared an animated music video for their previously released song “Let There Be Music.” The music video for “Let There Be Music” was animated by Nora Rodriguez. This song is the title track of their upcoming album, which is due out this Friday via ANTI-. The band are also gearing up to kick off their summer tour which starts this weekend. Watch the video below, followed by upcoming tour dates.
Bonny Doon—comprised of Bill Lennox, Bobby Colombo and Jake Kmiecik—got their start touring with Band of Horses, Snail Mail, and Waxahatchee. Unfortunately, due to Kmiecik’s complications with Crohn’s disease and Colombo’s brain injury and undiagnosed Lyme disease, the making of Let There Be Music was prolonged for quite some time. Now, Bonny Doon is back with this third album, with each song as their own individual offering of putting words to the ordinary experience of being alive.
The band previously released various singles from the album: “Naturally,” “Crooked Creek,” “San Francisco,” and “On My Mind.”
Bonny Doon reminds us to not take the mundane for granted.
Bonny Doon Tour Dates:
6/16 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *
6/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *
6/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ^
6/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
6/21 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^
6/22 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong ^
6/23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
6/24 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 ^
6/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ~
6/27 - Austin, TX @ Empire ~
6/28 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ~
6/30 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ~
7/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ~
7/2 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ~
7/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall ~
7/7 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex ~
7/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~
7/9 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~
7/10 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Art ~
7/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ~
7/14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~
10/17 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11
10/19 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/20 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
10/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES
10/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Swn Fest
10/23 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
10/24 - London, UK @ The Lexington
10/27 - Paris, FR @ L’international
10/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
* w/ Neu Blume
^ w/ John Andrews & The Yawns
~ w/ Anna St. Louis
