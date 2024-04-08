Bonny Light Horseman Announce New Double Album, Share Video for New Song “I Know You Know”

News

Bonny Light Horseman have announced a new double album, Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free, and have shared a new song from it, “I Know You Know,” via their first ever music video. Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free contains 20 tracks and is due out June 7 via Jagjaguwar. Check out “I Know You Know” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Bonny Light Horseman is Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman. Kaufman produced the album, which was partially recorded at Levis (pronounced: “leh-viss”) Corner House, which is a century-old pub in Ballydehob, County Cork in Ireland. JT Bates (drums), Cameron Ralston (bass), and recording engineer Bella Blasko joined them in those sessions. The album was finished Dreamland Recording Studios in Upstate New York, which is where they completed their first two albums. Those sessions included Mike Lewis on bass and tenor saxophone and Annie Nero on upright bass and harmonies.

The album includes “When I Was Younger,” a new song the band shared in February that was one of our Songs of the Week.

Johnson had this to say about the “I Know You Know” video in a press release: “When thinking about directors for Bonny Light Horseman’s first (!!!) ever music video, Kimberly Stuckwisch leapt to mind immediately. I’d been a longtime fan of her always-evocative work–and for our band I felt like she’d ‘get it.’ The treatment she came back with was deeply aligned with the sentiments of the song: life’s multiverse, the dualities of joy and pain, the choices we make that chart our course towards one way or another. We shot this on a salt flat in the Mojave desert, trying to outrun the sunset and packs of salty coyotes, under the watch of some wayward desert pelicans.”

Bonny Light Horseman’s last album, Rolling Golden Holy, came out in 2022 via 37d03d.

Kaufman is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).

Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free Tracklist:

1. Keep Me on Your Mind

2. Lover Take It Easy

3. I Know You Know

4. grinch/funeral

5. Old Dutch

6. When I Was Younger

7. Waiting and Waiting

8. Hare and Hound

9. Rock the Cradle

10. Singing to the Mandolin

11. The Clover

12. Into the O

13. Don’t Know Why You Move Me

14. Speak to Me Muse

15. think of the royalties, lads

16. Tumblin Down

17. I Wanna Be Where You Are

18. Over the Pass

19. Your Arms (All the Time)

20. See You Free

