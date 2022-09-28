Bonny Light Horseman Share New Single “Someone To Weep For Me”
Rolling Golden Holy Due Out October 7 via 37d03d
Sep 28, 2022
Photography by D. James Goodwin
Bonny Light Horseman have shared a new single, “Someone To Weep For Me.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Rolling Golden Holy, which will be out on October 7 via 37d03d. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “California.” They later shared the album singles “Summer Dream,” “Exile,” and “Sweetbread.”
Rolling Golden Holy was produced by Kaufman, who is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).
