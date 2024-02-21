News

Bonny Light Horseman Share New Song “When I Was Younger” and Announce Tour The Band Have Also Signed to Jagjaguwar

Photography by Jay Sansone



Bonny Light Horseman have shared a new song, “When I Was Younger,” and announced some tour dates. It is the band’s first single for Jagjaguwar, which has just announced they’ve signed the band. The song deals with growing up and putting aside more reckless days as you become a parent, among other things. Watch the lyric video below, followed by the tour dates.

Bonny Light Horseman is Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman. Kaufman produced the song, which was recorded at Levis (pronounced: “leh-viss”) Corner House, which is a century-old watering hole in Ballydehob, County Cork in Ireland.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “There’s a whole genre of trad songs with this ‘domestic frustration’ sentiment, like ‘Single Girl Married Girl,’ ‘Wish I Was a Single Girl Again,’ etc. This song is inspired by those, but we wanted to write it as a duet, to tell two sides of a story. We recorded it live, so you can hear coughing, cars, and the whole audience did that wordless wail with us in the middle. It felt like a primal collective shake-off. Next morning we were collecting our things from the pub and the owner Joe was out front in flip-flops sweeping up the cigs from the street singing, ‘When I was younger, I used to dress fancy…’”

Bonny Light Horseman’s last album, Rolling Golden Holy, came out in 2022 via 37d03d.

Kaufman is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).

Bonny Light Horseman Tour Dates:

06/11 - Norfolk, VA - Virginia Arts Festival

6/12 - Nelsonville OH - Stuart’s Opera House *

6/13 - Chicago IL - Thalia Hall *

6/14 - Nashville TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/15 - Asheville NC - Orange Peel *

6/16 - Washington DC - Howard Theatre *

6/18 - Brooklyn NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

6/19 - Brooklyn NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

6/20 - Philadelphia PA - Union Transfer *

6/21 - Mount Solon VA - Red Wing Roots Festival

6/22 - Northampton MA - Green River Music Festival

6/23 - Cambridge MA - The Sinclair ^

8/10 - Lyons CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival



* w/ Alpha Consumer

^ w/ Bridget St John

