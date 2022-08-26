News

Boogie Belgique Shares New Single “Wonder” New Album Machine Coming October 14th via Le Plan Recordings





Belgium-based outfit Boogie Belgique makes a hypnotic style of jazz, trip hop, and electronica, embracing prominent grooves, intimate soundscapes, and a nostalgic creative spirit. Since their founding in 2012 by leader Oswald Cromheecke, the band have released a string of albums, returning most recently with their 2016 album, Volta. Later this year they are back with their forthcoming fifth record, Machine, and today they’ve shared a new single from the album, “Wonder.”

For “Wonder,” the band decided to put their take on a crooned classic, Harold Orlob’s 1909 track, “I Wonder Who’s Kissing You Now.” The track samples the original, retaining its longing lyrics and melancholic undertones, though they’re now tinged with propulsive dance rhythms, chilled synths, and chopped orchestral lines. Meanwhile, the track’s fusion of vintage stylings and modern production creates a strange nostalgic reverie, drawing on unexpected inspirations and crafting something novel in the process.

The band says of the single, “Wonder embodies something we circled around during the creation of the album Machine in many instances. In both a sonic and conceptual sense, we wanted to pay homage to our nostalgia for the crooner era, which very much became the backdrop of the record in many ways.”

Check out the song below. Machine is coming October 14th via Le Plan Recordings. Pre-order the record here.