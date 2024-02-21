 Bored at My Grandma's House Shares New Song "Show & Tell" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Bored at My Grandma’s House Shares New Song “Show & Tell”

It Is the Title Track from Her Forthcoming Debut Album

Feb 21, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Misha Warren
Leeds-based musician Amber Strawbridge, known by her artistic moniker Bored at My Grandma’s House (BAMGH), is poised to release her debut album, Show & Tell, on June 7. Now she has shared its title track.

She’s previously garnered critical acclaim in the wake of her debut EP, “Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too,” and her recent single “Inhibitions” in late 2023.

Recorded with CLUE Records, a label known for its association with artists such as The Wedding Present, Van Houten, and YOWL, “Show & Tell” is described as a blend of dream-pop, bedroom-pop, and shoegaze, with echoes of influences like Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail, and Alvvays. Its sprightly guitar work weaves seamlessly with Strawbridge’s introspective lyrics, exploring themes of trust and self-preservation.

As she explains: “‘Show & Tell’ is quite a tongue-in-cheek song about me being the opposite of an open book and all the little specific things about me that I sometimes wish were different. Overall, it’s about me being a guarded person and fearing the possibility of having to be vulnerable, and realizing that vulnerability is actually a beautiful thing and something I shouldn’t be so scared of.”


