boygenius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers) Announce Debut Album, Share Three Songs the record Due Out March 31 via Interscope; Listen to “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue” Now

Boygenius, the supergroup featuring Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers, have announced their debut full-length album, the record, and shared three new songs from it: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” The record is due out March 31 via Interscope. Check out all three songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Boygenius formed in 2018 and released their self-titled debut EP the same year via Matador. The trio self-produced the record, which was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California. In June 2020, a week after she released her acclaimed sophomore album Punisher, Bridgers sent the demo for “Emily I’m Sorry” to Baker and Dacus and asked if boygenius could record music again. Baker then created a Google Drive folder called “dare I say it?” and the three songwriters began adding potential songs to it. Then after all three were vaccinated, the trio got together in person in April 2021 to truly begin writing the album. The band then recorded the record at Shangri-la in January 2022 over the course of a month, working for 10 hours every day.

It was recently announced that boygenius will be playing Coachella in April, which sparked speculation that new music from the trio might be on the way.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Dacus’ latest album, Home Video, came out in 2021 via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In 2021, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album (listen to it here). Also read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Baker’s last album, Little Oblivions, also came out in 2021 via Matador and was also one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our Protest Issue interview with Baker, where she discusses the album, here. Also listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Baker here.

the record Tracklist:

01 Without You Without Them

02 $20

03 Emily I’m Sorry

04 True Blue

05 Cool About It

06 Not Strong Enough

07 Revolution 0

08 Leonard Cohen

09 Satanist

10 We’re in Love

11 Anti-Curse

12 Letter to an Old Poet

