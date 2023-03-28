News

All





boygenius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers) Announce North American Tour the record Due Out This Friday via Interscope





Boygenius, the supergroup featuring Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers, are releasing their debut full-length album, the record, this Friday via Interscope. Now they have announced some North American tour dates for this summer. A slew of openers are spread across the tour, depending on the date, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and Illuminati Hotties. Check out all the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

When the record was announced in January, boygenius shared three new songs from it: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” “$20” made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s fourth single, “Not Strong Enough,” via a music video. “Not Strong Enough” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Boygenius formed in 2018 and released their self-titled debut EP the same year via Matador. The trio self-produced the record, which was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California. In June 2020, a week after she released her acclaimed sophomore album Punisher, Bridgers sent the demo for “Emily I’m Sorry” to Baker and Dacus and asked if boygenius could record music again. Baker then created a Google Drive folder called “dare I say it?” and the three songwriters began adding potential songs to it. Then after all three were vaccinated, the trio got together in person in April 2021 to truly begin writing the album. The band then recorded the record at Shangri-la in January 2022 over the course of a month, working for 10 hours every day.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Dacus’ latest album, Home Video, came out in 2021 via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In 2021, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album (listen to it here). Also read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Baker’s last album, Little Oblivions, also came out in 2021 via Matador and was also one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our Protest Issue interview with Baker, where she discusses the album, here. Also listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Baker here.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Julien Baker.

Also read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Baker.

Read our rave 9/10 review of Baker’s Turn Out the Lights.

Read our 2016 interview with Baker and our 2015 Artist Survey interview with her.

Read our 2017 exclusive interview with Phoebe Bridgers and check out our photo-shoot with her.

Read our 2018 interview with Lucy Dacus.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Dacus.

boygenius Tour Dates:

North America:



April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =



! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties



European:



August 11 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

August 12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen &

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall &

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium &

August 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park & ~

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

August 23 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston *SOLD OUT*

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston *SOLD OUT*

August 25 - Saint-Cloud, FR - Rock en Seine

August 27 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Connect Festival



& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.