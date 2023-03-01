News

boygenius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers) Share Video for New Song “Not Strong Enough” the record Due Out March 31 via Interscope

Photography by Matt Grubb



Boygenius, the supergroup featuring Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers, are releasing their debut full-length album, the record, on March 31 via Interscope. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Not Strong Enough,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release says the song is “about paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex.”

The band filmed the video themselves and it was edited by Jackson Bridgers (Phoebe’s brother).

When the record was announced in January, boygenius shared three new songs from it: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” “$20” made our Songs of the Week list.

Boygenius formed in 2018 and released their self-titled debut EP the same year via Matador. The trio self-produced the record, which was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California. In June 2020, a week after she released her acclaimed sophomore album Punisher, Bridgers sent the demo for “Emily I’m Sorry” to Baker and Dacus and asked if boygenius could record music again. Baker then created a Google Drive folder called “dare I say it?” and the three songwriters began adding potential songs to it. Then after all three were vaccinated, the trio got together in person in April 2021 to truly begin writing the album. The band then recorded the record at Shangri-la in January 2022 over the course of a month, working for 10 hours every day.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Dacus’ latest album, Home Video, came out in 2021 via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In 2021, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album (listen to it here). Also read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Baker’s last album, Little Oblivions, also came out in 2021 via Matador and was also one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our Protest Issue interview with Baker, where she discusses the album, here. Also listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Baker here.

boygenius Tour Dates:

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium *

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl *

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds *

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park *

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs *

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival *

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park *

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park *

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park ^

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall %

August 25-27 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

* Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

^ with MUNA and Ethel Cain

% with Ethel Cain

