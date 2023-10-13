News

boygenius – Stream the New “The Rest” EP Featuring Four New Songs Listen to “Black Hole,” “Afraid of Heights,” “Voyager,” and “powers”

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Boygenius have released a new EP, The Rest, today via Interscope and it features four new songs: “Black Hole,” “Afraid of Heights,” “Voyager,” and “powers.” The supergroup features Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers. Now that the EP is out, you can stream it here. Stream the whole thing below, where you can also watch lyric videos for each song.

Boygenius, Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore, and Marshall Vore all produced the EP.

The Rest follows boygenius’ debut full-length album, the record, released in March via Interscope, when they also shared an accompanying short film directed by actor/director Kristen Stewart simply titled the film. Stream the album here and also watch the film here.

Boygenius recently performed “Cool About It,” from the record, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When the record was announced in January, boygenius shared three new songs from it: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” “$20” made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s fourth single, “Not Strong Enough,” via a music video. “Not Strong Enough” was also one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was released, we included “Cool About It” on our Songs of the Week list. They later shared a video for “Cool About It.”

Boygenius formed in 2018 and released their self-titled debut EP the same year via Matador. The trio self-produced the record, which was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California. In June 2020, a week after she released her acclaimed sophomore album Punisher, Bridgers sent the demo for “Emily I’m Sorry” to Baker and Dacus and asked if boygenius could record music again. Baker then created a Google Drive folder called “dare I say it?” and the three songwriters began adding potential songs to it. Then after all three were vaccinated, the trio got together in person in April 2021 to truly begin writing the album. The band then recorded the record at Shangri-la in January 2022 over the course of a month, working for 10 hours every day.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Dacus’ latest album, Home Video, came out in 2021 via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In 2021, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album (listen to it here). Also read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Baker’s last album, Little Oblivions, also came out in 2021 via Matador and was also one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our Protest Issue interview with Baker, where she discusses the album, here. Also listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Baker here.

<a href="https://xboygeniusx.bandcamp.com/album/the-rest-ep">the rest ep by boygenius</a>

