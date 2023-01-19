Braids Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Evolution”
Euphoric Recall Due Out April 28 via Secret City
Jan 18, 2023
Photography by Mélissa Gamache
Montreal experimental pop trio Braids have announced a new album, Euphoric Recall, and shared a new song from it, “Evolution,” via a music video. Euphoric Recall is due out April 28 via Secret City. Nima Navab directed the “Evolution” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Singer/guitarist Raphaelle Standell-Preston had this to say about the new single in a press release: “Evolution in and of itself is a patient act. Our pursuit of the individual self, which comprises all realms of human emotion, is sweetened with the intention and act of patience from ourselves, from those that we love and those who love us.”
The press release describes the new album in greater detail: “A freer and wholly anew effort, their fifth studio album finds the trio abandoning strategy, burning it down, and realizing their love record. Love, all of it; the unbound bliss, the budding impulses, and the messy imperfections, a supernova swirled up in a suite of bold, melodic, symphonic pop songs surrendered to the present.”
Standell-Preston adds: “How you cultivate your heart space is extremely important to the outcome of what you are pursuing. I think that when we are operating from a place of safety and feeling loved and have intentions of loving, we can access really interesting places.”
The band wrote, recorded, self-produced, and mixed Euphoric Recall at Studio Toute Garnie, their Montréal studio. The band also features Austin Tufts and Taylor Smith.
Last August, the band shared the album’s first single, “Retriever,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
The band’s last album, Shadow Offering, came out in 2020 on Secret City and made it to #24 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our Self-Portrait interview with the band.
Euphoric Recall Tracklist:
01) Supernova
02) Apple
03) Evolution
04) Left_Right
05) Millennia
06) Lucky Star
07) Retriever
08) Euphoric Recall
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- boygenius (Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers) Announce Debut Album, Share Three Songs (News) — boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus
- Premiere: The National Parks Shares New Single “Sunshine” (News) — The National Parks
- CACTI (Review) — Billy Nomates
- The Return Of Amber Arcades (Interview) — Amber Arcades
- Wednesday Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share Video For New Song “Chosen to Deserve” (News) — Wednesday
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.